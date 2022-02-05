Here's What Steph Curry Said About Klay Thompson After The Warriors Beat The Kings

Skip to main content
Here's What Steph Curry Said About Klay Thompson

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors defeated the Sacramento Kings on Thursday night.

The Golden State Warriors defeated the Sacramento Kings 126-114 on Thursday night in San Francisco, and after the game Steph Curry was asked about Klay Thompson.

Thompson nailed seven three-pointers on nine attempts, which is good for over 77%, and after the game Curry had high praise for his teammate. 

The clip of Curry speaking can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Warriors on NBCS.

The Warriors have now won eight games in a row, and are 9-1 in their last ten games of the season.  

They are 40-13 in the 53 games that they have played, and are the second seed in the Western Conference. 

The Phoenix Suns have a two-game lead over the Warriors for the top spot in the conference. 

