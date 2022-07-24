Skip to main content
Will You Miss Him? Shocking Fact About Steph Curry

Legion Hoops shared a tweet that noted how Steph Curry is the 14th oldest player in the NBA. Curry is showing no signs of letting up as the Golden State Warriors beat the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals this year.
Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors won their fourth NBA Championship in the last eight seasons when they beat the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the NBA Finals last month. 

In addition, it was their sixth time in the NBA Finals in the last eight seasons. 

Curry averaged 25.5 points per game during the regular season, and he won the Finals MVP Award (the first of his career). 

He showed no signs of let up during his 13th NBA season, but Legion Hoops pointed out an interesting stat about the two-time NBA MVP.

Legion Hoops: "Stephen Curry is currently the 14th oldest player in the NBA. Enjoy seeing greatness while you can. (via _Pho-Dac-Biet_/Reddit)"

Curry will turn 35-years-old towards the end of the 2022-23 regular season, so he is definitely getting up there in age from an NBA standpoint. 

The superstar guard has played for the Warriors for his entire career after being drafted by the franchise with 7th overall pick in the 2009 NBA Draft. 

He has won four NBA Championships, been to six NBA Finals, made eight All-Star Games, won the MVP twice (and the Finals MVP) and he is the NBA's leader in three-pointers made. 

Players in all sports have definitely had longer careers as of late.  

For reference, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is going to be 38-years-old next year.  

Therefore, Curry still could have many years ahead of him, but he is definitely on the backside of his career which will be sad for many NBA fans to think about. 

