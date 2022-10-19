Steph Curry's Amazing Move In Lakers-Warriors Game Is Going Viral

On Tuesday night, the Golden State Warriors picked up their first win of the season when they beat the Los Angeles Lakers at the Chase Center in San Francisco by a score of 123-109.

Steph Curry went off for 33 points, six rebounds, seven assists and four steals in the win.

During the first quarter of the game, he made an impressive move that is going viral on Twitter.

The video Bleacher Report posted has over 385,000 views and 15,000 likes in less than one day.

Curry is widely seen as the greatest shooter in the history of the NBA, but his handles and his moves are also very elite.

Last season, he led the Warriors to their fourth NBA Championship in the last eight seasons when they beat the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

He also won his first career NBA Finals MVP Award.

On Friday, the Warriors will be home once again when they host Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets for their second game of the new season.

Over on the Lakers side, they now begin the season 0-1, and will play their second game of the season (as the home team) against the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday evening.

In the loss to the Warriors, they were led by LeBron James who had 31 points, 14 rebounds and eight assists.

Last season, they went just 33-49, so they were the 11th seed in the Western Conference and missed the NBA Playoffs for the second time in four seasons.