Skip to main content
Steph Curry's Amazing Move In Lakers-Warriors Game Is Going Viral

Steph Curry's Amazing Move In Lakers-Warriors Game Is Going Viral

Steph Curry made a remarkable move in Tuesday’s game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

On Tuesday night, the Golden State Warriors picked up their first win of the season when they beat the Los Angeles Lakers at the Chase Center in San Francisco by a score of 123-109.

Steph Curry went off for 33 points, six rebounds, seven assists and four steals in the win.

During the first quarter of the game, he made an impressive move that is going viral on Twitter.

The video Bleacher Report posted has over 385,000 views and 15,000 likes in less than one day.

Curry is widely seen as the greatest shooter in the history of the NBA, but his handles and his moves are also very elite.  

Last season, he led the Warriors to their fourth NBA Championship in the last eight seasons when they beat the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the NBA Finals. 

He also won his first career NBA Finals MVP Award.   

On Friday, the Warriors will be home once again when they host Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets for their second game of the new season. 

Over on the Lakers side, they now begin the season 0-1, and will play their second game of the season (as the home team) against the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday evening. 

In the loss to the Warriors, they were led by LeBron James who had 31 points, 14 rebounds and eight assists.

Last season, they went just 33-49, so they were the 11th seed in the Western Conference and missed the NBA Playoffs for the second time in four seasons. 

USATSI_19257543_168388303_lowres
News

Steph Curry's Amazing Move In Lakers-Warriors Game Is Going Viral

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17793374_168388303_lowres
News

How to Watch Bulls-Heat 2022-23 NBA Opening Week Game On Wednesday

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_17537106_168388303_lowres
News

How to Watch Mavericks-Suns 2022-23 NBA Opening Week Game On Wednesday

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_17877682_168388303_lowres
News

How to Watch Knicks-Grizzlies 2022-23 NBA Opening Week Game On Wednesday

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_17512180_168388303_lowres
News

How to Watch Pelicans-Nets 2022-23 NBA Opening Week Game On Wednesday

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_17341343_168388303_lowres
Injuries

BREAKING: Zach LaVine's Updated Status For Bulls-Heat Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18137388_168388303_lowres (1)
Injuries

Suns Injury Report Against The Mavs

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19176898_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Knicks Injury Report Against The Grizzlies

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19253252_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Bulls Injury Report Against The Heat

By Ben Stinar