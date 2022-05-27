Skip to main content

Here's What Steph Curry Put On His Instagram Story After The Warriors Won The West

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors are headed to the NBA Finals after they beat the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals on Thursday evening.

The Golden State Warriors defeated the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday night in San Francisco by a score of 120-110 to win the series 4-1.

The Warriors are now the champions of the 2022 Western Conference, and they will move on to the NBA Finals to face off with either the Boston Celtics or the Miami Heat (the Celtics lead the series 3-2).

Steph Curry finished the game with 15 points and nine assists, and after the big win he posted a photo to his Instagram story.  

This is now the sixth time in the last eight years that the Warriors have made the NBA Finals, which no other team in the league has done over that time span.

The Warriors had missed the NBA Playoffs in each of the last two seasons, but prior to that, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row and won three titles. 

Curry is. a three-time NBA Champion and two-time NBA MVP.

