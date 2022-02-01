Watch Steph Curry's Incredible Shot In The Warriors-Rockets Game

The Golden State Warriors are in Texas taking on the Houston Rockets on Monday night, and during the game Steph Curry had an incredible shot.

The highlight can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the team.

The Warriors came into the game as the second seed in the Western Conference with a 37-13 record in 50 games played so far this season.

They are 3.5 games behind the Phoenix Suns for the top spot in the west.

After missing the playoffs in each of the last two seasons, they are back to being one of the best teams in the NBA.

Meanwhile, the Rockets are the 15th seed in the Western Conference with a 14-35 record in 49 games.

After being a contender for years, they are now in a rebuilding mode after trading James Harden to the Brooklyn Nets last season.

