You Won't Believe How Open Steph Curry Was For This 3-Pointer

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors are hosting the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday night at Chase Center in San Francisco, and during the game Curry was left comepltley wide open for a three-pointer.  

He obviously drained the shot, and the clip of the play can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Warriors.  

Curry has made more three-pointers than anyone in NBA history, so it's never a good idea to leave him open.

However, on that play he had all the time in the world to get a shot off. 

Coming into the game, the Warriors are the second seed in the west with a 31-12 record in 43 games. 

Meanwhile, the Pistons are the 14th seed in the east at 10-32 in 42 games.  

