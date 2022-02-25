Here's What Steph Curry Said About His Viral Pregame Outfit

The Golden State Warriors defeated the Portland Trail Blazers 132-95 in Oregon on Thursday night, which was both team's first game back since the All-Star break.

Before the game, Steph Curry wore a pregame outfit that was going viral on social media.

After the game, the two-time MVP was asked about the outfit, and his answer can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Warriors on NBCS.

The Warriors advanced to 43-17 with the win, which currently has them as the second seed in the Western Conference.

They are now 6-4 in their last ten games overall.

The franchise have not been to the playoffs in each of the last two seasons, but that will likely change this year.

