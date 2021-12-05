Publish date:
Here's What Steph Curry Said After The Warriors Beat The Suns
Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors defeated the Phoenix Suns on Saturday evening.
The Golden State Warriors crushed the Phoenix Suns 118-96 on Friday night in California.
The loss for the Suns ended their 18-game winning streak.
The two teams played earlier in the week on Tuesday when the Suns won in Arizona 104-96.
After the game on Friday, Curry spoke to ESPN's Malika Andrews and the clip can be seen embedded below from her Twitter account.
"Tuesday didn't go our way, we learned a lot in terms of how you beat a great team like that," Curry said postgame.
The two-time MVP and three-time champion had 23 points, five rebounds and five assists in the game.
Over on the Suns side, they were led by Deandre Ayton's 23 points.
The Warriors lost to the Spurs on Saturday night 112-107, and have a 19-4 record on the season.
