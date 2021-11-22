Steph Curry And The Golden State Warriors Look Like The 2015 Warriors

The Golden State Warriors have a 15-2 record in their first 17 games after defeating the Toronto Raptors 119-104 California on Sunday night.

The record they have to start the season not only has them as the first seed in the Western Conference, but is also the best record in the entire NBA of 30 teams.

One of the most impressive parts of their season so far is that they have been doing all of this without five-time All-Star Klay Thompson and 2020 second overall pick James Wiseman.

There can be some serious comparisons drawn to their first title team back in 2015.

Before they won two championships with Kevin Durant, they had a team that was led by Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and role players.

While Thompson hasn't played yet this season, Curry and Green are being helped by a plethora of solid role players all over the roster.

Andrew Wiggins went off for 32 points and Jordan Poole had 33 points.

As for Curry and Green, they combined for 16 points, 16 rebounds and 16 assists.

Related stories on NBA basketball