Skip to main content
    • November 22, 2021
    Steph Curry And The Golden State Warriors Look Like The 2015 Warriors
    Publish date:

    Steph Curry And The Golden State Warriors Look Like The 2015 Warriors

    The Golden State Warriors are now 15-2 in their first 17 games after defeating the Toronto Raptors on Sunday night.
    Author:

    The Golden State Warriors are now 15-2 in their first 17 games after defeating the Toronto Raptors on Sunday night.

    The Golden State Warriors have a 15-2 record in their first 17 games after defeating the Toronto Raptors 119-104 California on Sunday night. 

    The record they have to start the season not only has them as the first seed in the Western Conference, but is also the best record in the entire NBA of 30 teams. 

    One of the most impressive parts of their season so far is that they have been doing all of this without five-time All-Star Klay Thompson and 2020 second overall pick James Wiseman. 

    There can be some serious comparisons drawn to their first title team back in 2015. 

    Before they won two championships with Kevin Durant, they had a team that was led by Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and role players. 

    While Thompson hasn't played yet this season, Curry and Green are being helped by a plethora of solid role players all over the roster. 

    Andrew Wiggins went off for 32 points and Jordan Poole had 33 points. 

    As for Curry and Green, they combined for 16 points, 16 rebounds and 16 assists. 

    • KUZMA AND THE WIZARDS ARE ROLLING: The Washington Wizards traded Russell Westbrook before the start of the season and have a new-look roster. Yet, they look fantastic to start the season, and after they got their tenth win on Monday night over the New Orleans Pelicans, Kyle Kuzma sent out a tweet. CLICK HERE.
    • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have the best record in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

    USATSI_17209614_168388303_lowres
    News

    Steph Curry And The Golden State Warriors Look Like The 2015 Warriors

    just now
    USATSI_17119076_168388303_lowres
    News

    Check Out Steph Curry's Tweet That Is Going Viral

    15 minutes ago
    USATSI_13421105_168388303_lowres
    News

    Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving Tweeted Three Photos On Sunday

    47 minutes ago
    USATSI_12579327_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard Tweeted About The Las Vegas Raiders

    49 minutes ago
    USATSI_17122700_168388303_lowres
    News

    DeMar DeRozan Just Passed Michael Jordan On This List In The Knicks-Bulls Game

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_11898080_168388303_lowres
    News

    Opinion: The Golden State Warriors Should Trade For This Former All-Star

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_16575151_168388303_lowres
    News

    Opinion: The New York Knicks Should Sign LiAngelo Ball

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_17088688_168388303_lowres
    News

    Golden State Warriors Starting Lineup Against The Toronto Raptors

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_16125641_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Steph Curry's Injury Status For Raptors-Warriors Game

    2 hours ago