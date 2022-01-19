Skip to main content
You Won't Believe How Open Steph Curry Was For This 3-Pointer

You Won't Believe How Open Steph Curry Was For This 3-Pointer

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors beat the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday night.

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors beat the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday night.

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors were hosting the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday night at Chase Center in San Francisco, and during the game Curry was left completely wide open for a three-pointer.  

He obviously drained the shot, and the clip of the play can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Warriors.  

Curry has made more three-pointers than anyone in NBA history, so it's never a good idea to leave him open.  

However, on that play he had all the time in the world to get a shot off. 

The Warriors won the game 102-86 to advance to 32-12 in 44 games on the season.

Curry finished with 18 points, three rebounds and eight assists. 

The Pistons fell to 10-33 in 43 games. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17512434_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Nets Injury Report For Game With Wizards

30 seconds ago
USATSI_17527253_168388303_lowres
News

You Won't Believe How Open Steph Curry Was For This 3-Pointer

1 minute ago
USATSI_12285260_168388303_lowres
News

The Nuggets, Spurs And Celtics Have Reportedly Made A Trade

2 minutes ago
USATSI_11474930_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Star Announced His Retirement On Instagram

2 minutes ago
USATSI_16419501_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Jrue Holiday's Injury Status For Grizzlies-Bucks Game

5 minutes ago
USATSI_16197848_168388303_lowres
News

Donovan Mitchell's Status For Rockets-Jazz Game

6 minutes ago
USATSI_13966551_168388303_lowres
News

Here's The Photo Kyrie Irving Tweeted On Tuesday

2 hours ago
USATSI_17499881_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kevin Durant Tweeted On Wednesday

2 hours ago
USATSI_17527348_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Klay Thompson Said After The Warriors Beat The Pistons

2 hours ago