Giannis Antetokounmpo And Steph Curry's Pregame Outfits Before Warriors-Bucks Game

The Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night in Wisconsin, and the stars will be out.

Two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo going up against two-time MVP Steph Curry.

The video of Curry walking into the arena can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Warriors.

Meanwhile, the photo of Antetokounmpo walking into the arena can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Bucks.

Coming into the game, the Warriors are the second seed in the Western Conference with a 30-10 record in 40 games.

They have been rotating in and out of the number one and two spots with the Phoenix Suns.

As for the Bucks, they are the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a record of 26-17.

