Watch Steph Curry's Ridiculous Shot

Steph Curry had an unbelievable shot in the game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors in San Francisco at Chase Center on Thursday evening.

The highlight can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Bleacher Report.

Curry has been sensational this season averaging 27.1 points per game on 39.6% shooting from the three-point range.

The two-time MVP could be making a run for his third MVP Award this season.

Curry went off for 46 points in the game, and is looking like he could potentially win his third MVP Award.

The Warriors won the game 113-104 to advance to 26-6 in their first 32 games of the season.

They are now the top team in the west, and have the best record in the entire NBA.

