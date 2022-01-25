Here's What Steph Curry Said After The Warriors Beat The Jazz

The Golden State Warriors hosted the Utah Jazz in San Francisco at Chase Center on Sunday night, and they won 96-94 to advance to 34-13 on the season.

Even though they won, Steph Curry once again shot the ball poorly.

He shot just 5/20 from the field, and a very surprising 1/13 from the three-point range.

After the game, the two-time MVP spoke to reporters, and a clip from the presser can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Warriors on NBCS.

"You either make shots or you miss shots, so I gotta start making some shots," Curry told reporters.

The Warriors are the second seed in the Western Conference, and currently three-games behind the Phoenix Suns for the top spot in the west.

Related stories on NBA basketball