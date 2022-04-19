Steph Curry Just Became The First Player In Warriros History To Do This

Steph Curry became the first ever player in Golden State Warriros history to score 3,000 points in the NBA Playoffs (for his career) on Monday evening in Game 2 against the Denver Nuggets.

The Golden State Warriros are hosting the Denver Nuggets in Game 2 of their first-round playoff series on Monday evening, and in the game Steph Curry made history.

He became the first ever player in the history of the franchise to score 3,000 points (for his career) in the NBA Playoffs.

Curry made his return to action for the first time since March 16 in Game 1 (he had been out due to a foot injury).

He is still on a minutes restriction, and has been coming off of the bench.

The Warriros are up 1-0 in the series.

