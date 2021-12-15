Here's What Kevin Durant Tweeted About Steph Curry

Steph Curry broke the NBA's three-point record on Tuesday night in the Golden State Warriors 105-96 win over the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

The Brooklyn Nets were playing the Toronto Raptors in Brooklyn at the same time just down the road, and after they beat the Raptors 131-129 in overtime, Kevin Durant sent out a tweet about Curry.

The tweet from Durant can be seen in a post that is embedded below from his Twitter account.

The Warriors are the top team in the west with a 23-5 record in their first 28 games, while the Nets are the top team in the east with a 20-8 record in as many games.

Durant and Curry spent three seasons together in Golden State, and won two championships together.

