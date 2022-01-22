Steph Curry Did Something He's Never Done In His Career
Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors beat the Houston Rockets on Friday night, and Curry hit the first buzzer beater of his career.
The Golden State Warriors defeated the Houston Rockets 105-103 on Friday night at home in San Francisco at Chase Center.
With the score tied 103-103, Steph Curry nailed a long two-point shoot as the buzzer sounded to give the Warriors the win.
The clip of the final play can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Bleacher Report.
According to ESPN's Stats & Info (see tweet below), this was Curry's first buzzer beater of his career.
The Warriors are the second seed in the Western Conference, and improved to 33-13 in 46 games with the win over the Rockets.
They had been going back and forth with the Phoenix Suns for the top seed, but the Suns are currently 3.0 games ahead of the Warriors.
