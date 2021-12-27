Steph Curry Did Something He's Never Done In His Career

The Golden State Warriors defeated the Phoenix Suns 116-107 in Arizona on Christmas Day, and during the game Steph Curry did something that he's never done in his entire career.

The two-time MVP scored 33 points in the game, which was his first time scoring 20 points in his career on Christmas.

StatMuse shared a tweet of the stat embedded below.

The Warriors and Suns both came into the game as the two best teams in the entire NBA.

With the win, the Warriors advanced to 27-6, and now have the best record in the NBA and the top seed in the west.

Meanwhile, the Suns fell to 26-6, and are now a half-game back of the Warriors.

The Suns made the NBA Finals last season, while the Warriors missed the postseason for the second straight season after five straight trips to the NBA Finals.

Related stories on NBA basketball