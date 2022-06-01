Skip to main content

VIDEO: Steph Curry Did Something Incredible Before Game 1 Of The NBA Finals

Steph Curry was caught on video making 13 straight three-pointers on Wednesday afternoon at the Chase Center. Game 1 of the NBA Finals will take place in that building on Thursday night between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors.

The Golden State Warriros had media day practice at the Chase Center in San Francisco on Wednesday, and Steph Curry was caught on camera making 13 three-pointers in a row.  

Anthony Flores and NBC Bay Area posted the clip.

Curry is widely regraded as the best shooter who has ever lived. 

This is the sixth time in eight years that Curry and the Warriors have made the NBA Finals.  

Prior to missing the playoffs in each of the last two seasons, they had made the Finals three times in a row and won three NBA Championships during that span.  

Game 1 will take place on Thursday night at the Chase Center against the Boston Celtics. 

The Celtics beat the Miami Heat in Florida on Sunday night to win Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals and advance to the Finals. 

This is the first time that the franchise has been to the Finals since the 2010 season when they had Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett. 

