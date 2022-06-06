Skip to main content

Here's What Steph Curry Said About Draymond Green After Game 2

Steph Curry met with the media after Game 2 of the NBA Finals, and spoke about his teammate Draymond Green. The Golden State Warriors won the game by a final score of 107-88 against the Boston Celtics.

The Golden State Warriors won Game 2 of the NBA Finals by a score of 107-88 to tie up the NBA Finals series with the Boston Celtics at 1-1.    

After the game, Steph Curry was asked about his fellow All-Star teammate Draymond Green.  

Curry finished his night with 29 points, and the Warriors now have the momentum back in their possession.  

In Game 1, they totally fell off in the fourth quarter losing the final period by 24-points and blowing a double-digit lead. 

Game 3 of the series will be in Boston on Wednesday evening, and the winner of the game will have a 2-1 lead heading into Game 4. 

