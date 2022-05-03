WATCH: Draymond Green And Steph Curry Walk Into Arena Before Game 2
The Golden State Warriors are back in Tennessee to take on the Memphis Grizzlies for Game 2 of their second-round playoff series on Tuesday evening.
Before the game, the Warriors shared a video of Steph Curry and Draymond Green walking into the arena.
Game 1 was one of the most exciting games of the 2022 playoffs so far.
Green was ejected in the first half for a flagrant 2 foul, and the Warriros were also losing at halftime.
They then had a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter, but the game still came all the way down to the final play.
Ja Morant missed a game-winner at the buzzer, so the Warriors won 117-116 to take a 1-0 lead in the series.
This is the first time that the Warriors are back in the playoffs since they lost to the Toronto Raptors in the 2019 NBA Finals.
Prior to the drought they had made five straight trips to the Finals, and won three NBA Titles in that span.
The Grizzlies are a young team, but they made the playoffs last season and finished with the second best record in the Western Conference this season.
Game 2 will be another exciting one, because the Grizzlies will likely do anything to avoid going back to Golden State for Games 3 and 4 in an 0-2 hole.
