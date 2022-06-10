This Video Of Steph Curry Is Going Viral Before Game 4
Anthony Slater of The Athletic shared a video of Steph Curry getting up shots before Game 4 of the NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics.
Steph Curry is listed as probable for Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday night due to a foot injury he sustained at the end of Game 3 on Wednesday.
Before Game 4, Anthony Slater of The Athletic shared a video of Curry getting up shots at shootaround.
The Golden State Warriors are in 2-1 hole in the series against the Boston Celtics after they lost Game 3 by a score of 116-100.
The teams had split the first two games of the series at the Chase Center, and then the Celtics regained momentum at the TD Garden in Massachusetts.
The Warriors will either return home for Game 5 in a 3-1 hole, or having tied up the series at 2-2.
On Thursday, Curry said that he would play in Game 4 on Friday.
