Skip to main content
Steph Curry Finished 1st In The NBA In This Stat

Steph Curry Finished 1st In The NBA In This Stat

Steph Curry (Golden State Warriors) finished the 2021-22 NBA season as the leader in three-pointers made per game.

Steph Curry (Golden State Warriors) finished the 2021-22 NBA season as the leader in three-pointers made per game.

The NBA regular season wrapped up on Sunday, and the Golden State Warriors finished as the third seed in the Western Conference with a 53-29 record. 

They are headed to the NBA Playoffs for the first time since 2019. 

Steph Curry, who has been out with a foot injury since March 16, finished his season leading the NBA in three-pointers made per game

The three-time NBA Champion averaged 25.5 points per game, and made 4.5 three-pointers per contest. 

The next closest was Fred VanVleet, who made 3.7 per game. 

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17897316_168388303_lowres
News

Steph Curry Finished 1st In The NBA In This Stat

By Ben Stinar50 seconds ago
USATSI_17674841_168388303_lowres
News

Here's Who The Bucks Are Playing In The NBA Playoffs

By Ben Stinar6 hours ago
USATSI_17843927_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Nets Injury Report Against The Cavs

By Ben Stinar6 hours ago
USATSI_17924326_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Seth Curry's Status For Cavs-Nets Game

By Ben Stinar6 hours ago
USATSI_17507815_168388303_lowres
News

What's Next for the Houston Rockets Entering the Offseason?

By Brett Siegel6 hours ago
USATSI_17978138_168388303_lowres
News

Karl-Anthony Towns' Status For Tuesday's Play-In Game

By Ben Stinar6 hours ago
USATSI_17886658_168388303_lowres
News

D'Angelo Russell's Status For Tuesday's Play-In Game

By Ben Stinar6 hours ago
USATSI_17158448_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Jarrett Allen's Injury Status For Tuesday's Play-In Game

By Ben Stinar6 hours ago
USATSI_18059080_168388303_lowres
News

VIRAL: Nuggets Player Gets Threatened By A Lakers Player

By Ben Stinar10 hours ago