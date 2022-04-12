Steph Curry Finished 1st In The NBA In This Stat

The NBA regular season wrapped up on Sunday, and the Golden State Warriors finished as the third seed in the Western Conference with a 53-29 record.

They are headed to the NBA Playoffs for the first time since 2019.

Steph Curry, who has been out with a foot injury since March 16, finished his season leading the NBA in three-pointers made per game.

The three-time NBA Champion averaged 25.5 points per game, and made 4.5 three-pointers per contest.

The next closest was Fred VanVleet, who made 3.7 per game.

The Related stories on NBA basketball