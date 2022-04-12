Steph Curry Finished 1st In The NBA In This Stat
Steph Curry (Golden State Warriors) finished the 2021-22 NBA season as the leader in three-pointers made per game.
The NBA regular season wrapped up on Sunday, and the Golden State Warriors finished as the third seed in the Western Conference with a 53-29 record.
They are headed to the NBA Playoffs for the first time since 2019.
Steph Curry, who has been out with a foot injury since March 16, finished his season leading the NBA in three-pointers made per game.
The three-time NBA Champion averaged 25.5 points per game, and made 4.5 three-pointers per contest.
The next closest was Fred VanVleet, who made 3.7 per game.
