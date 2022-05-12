WATCH: Steph Curry's Ridiculous Shot In Game 5

Steph Curry had a fantastic three-point shot in Game 5 between the Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies.

The Golden State Warriros are in Tennessee taking on the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 5 of their second-round playoff series on Wednesday night, and during the first quarter Steph Curry hit an awesome three-pointer.

Curry led the fast-break, drove to the mid-range and then dribbled back to hit a step-back three-pointer.

The Warriors currently lead the series 3-1, so any win for them the rest of the way would advance them to the Western Conference Finals.

The Grizzlies are also playing without Ja Morant, who injured his knee at the end of Game 3 and has yet to play since.

This is the first time that the Warriros have been to the NBA Playoffs since the 2019 season when they lost to the Toronto Raptors in the NBA Finals.

Prior to the drought, they had won three NBA titles in five seasons (and made the NBA Finals in all five seasons).

The winner of the series will play either the Phoenix Suns or the Dallas Mavericks in the next round.

