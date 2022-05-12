WATCH: Steph Curry's Ridiculous Shot In Game 5
The Golden State Warriros are in Tennessee taking on the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 5 of their second-round playoff series on Wednesday night, and during the first quarter Steph Curry hit an awesome three-pointer.
Curry led the fast-break, drove to the mid-range and then dribbled back to hit a step-back three-pointer.
The Warriors currently lead the series 3-1, so any win for them the rest of the way would advance them to the Western Conference Finals.
The Grizzlies are also playing without Ja Morant, who injured his knee at the end of Game 3 and has yet to play since.
This is the first time that the Warriros have been to the NBA Playoffs since the 2019 season when they lost to the Toronto Raptors in the NBA Finals.
Prior to the drought, they had won three NBA titles in five seasons (and made the NBA Finals in all five seasons).
The winner of the series will play either the Phoenix Suns or the Dallas Mavericks in the next round.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- STEPH'S HILARIOUS QUOTE AFTER GAME 5: Steph Curry had a great quote after the Golden State Warriors defeated the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 5 of their second-round playoff series. The Warriors now lead the series 3-1. CLICK HERE.
- GIANNIS MEETS WITH MEDIA AFTER GAME 4 LOSS: The Milwaukee Bucks had a tough loss at home to the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of their second-round playoff series on Monday night. The series is now tied up at 2-2, and after the loss, Giannis Antetokounmpo met with the media. CLICK HERE.
- COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE.