Steph Curry's Viral Quote After Game 4

Steph Curry had a great quote after the Golden State Warriors defeated the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 4 on Monday night.

The Golden State Warriors defeated the Memphis Grizzlies by a score of 101-98 on Monday night at Chase Center in California to take a 3-1 lead in the series.

Steph Curry, who went off for 32 points, five rebounds and eight assists, had a great quote after the game when speaking to Jared Greenberg of TNT.

"I felt like we got traded to the Kings overnight," Curry said after the game.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr was ruled out for the game due to COVID-19 less than two hours before tip-off, so assistant coach Mike Brown had to take his place.

The irony is the fact that Brown was also named the head coach of the Sacramento Kings on the same day that he was filling in for Kerr.

Therefore, he was technically the head coach of two NBA teams at the same time.

As for the series, the Warriors now have total control, and even if they were to lose Game 5 in Memphis on Wednesday; they would still be headed to back to Golden State for Game 6.

Related stories on NBA basketball