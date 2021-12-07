Steph Curry's Ridiculous Pregame Shot Before The Warriors Played The Spurs Went Viral

On Saturday, the Golden State Warriors lost to the San Antonio Spurs 112-107.

Before the game, two-time MVP Steph Curry made a ridiculous shot, and the clip has gone viral.

The clip of the shot can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Warriors.

Curry had 27 points, eight rebounds and five assists in the loss.

On Monday evening the Warriors are hosting the Orlando Magic at Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

The Magic come into the game as one of the worst teams in the NBA with a 5-19 record in their first 24 games.

If the Warriors win they will tie the Suns for the best record in the NBA of 20-4.

Both the Magic and the Warriors missed the postseason last year.

