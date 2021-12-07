Steph Curry's Ridiculous Pregame Shot Before The Warriors Played The Spurs Went Viral

Publish date:
Steph Curry's Ridiculous Pregame Shot Went Viral
Before the Golden State Warriors lost to the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday, Steph Curry had a pregame shot that went viral.
On Saturday, the Golden State Warriors lost to the San Antonio Spurs 112-107.
Before the game, two-time MVP Steph Curry made a ridiculous shot, and the clip has gone viral.
The clip of the shot can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Warriors.
Curry had 27 points, eight rebounds and five assists in the loss.
On Monday evening the Warriors are hosting the Orlando Magic at Chase Center in San Francisco, California.
The Magic come into the game as one of the worst teams in the NBA with a 5-19 record in their first 24 games.
If the Warriors win they will tie the Suns for the best record in the NBA of 20-4.
Both the Magic and the Warriors missed the postseason last year.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and are tied for the best record in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.