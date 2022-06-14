WATCH: Steph Curry's Ridiculous Shot In Game 5

Skip to main content
Steph Curry had a remarkable shot during Game 5 of the NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors.

The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Boston Celtics for Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday evening, and during the first half Steph Curry had an incredible shot.   

Curry and the Warriors took a 51-39 lead into halftime, but the Celtics have come out on fire to start the third quarter.  

The series is currently tied up at 2-2 after the Warriors won Game 4 on Friday night by a score of 107-97. 

Game 6 will be back in Boston on Thursday evening, and whoever wins the game on Monday will be leading the series 3-2.

Each team is 1-1 at home so far. 

