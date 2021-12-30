Publish date:
Steph Curry's Move On Austin Rivers Went Viral
Steph Curry had an unbelievable move on Austin Rivers during the Golden State Warriors loss to the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday.
Steph Curry had a sensational move on Austin Rivers during the game between the Denver Nuggets and Golden State Warriors in California on Tuesday evening.
The clip of the highlight can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Warriors on NBCS.
That video clip has over 320,000 views.
However, Curry and the Warriors fell 89-86 on their home-court, but even with the loss, they still have the best record in the entire NBA at 27-7.
They are the first seed in the Western Conference with a half-game lead over the Phoenix Suns.
Curry finished the game with 23 points, four rebounds and four assists.
As for the Nuggets, the win advanced them to over .500 on the season at 17-16.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.