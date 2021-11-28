Skip to main content
    • November 28, 2021
    Watch Steph Curry's Ridiculous Pass To Draymond Green
    Publish date:

    Watch Steph Curry's Ridiculous Pass To Draymond Green

    Steph Curry had a sensational pass to Draymond Green in the Golden State Warriors win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday.
    Author:

    Steph Curry had a sensational pass to Draymond Green in the Golden State Warriors win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday.

    The Golden State Warriors picked up their 18th win of the season on Sunday in Los Angeles against the Clippers. 

    After beating the Clippers 105-90 they now have an 18-2 record, which is the best in the entire NBA. 

    Steph Curry had 33 points, five rebounds and six assists in the game, and one of his passes for a basket was sensational. 

    The clip of Curry's amazing pass to Draymond Green can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Bleacher Report. 

    The Warriors look like they are poised to be a contender this season after missing the postseason in each of the last two years. 

    As for the Clippers, they fell to 11-9 in their first 20 games with the loss on Sunday. 

    More on the Los Angeles Clippers can be read here. 

    • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago and last week against the New York Knicks, he passed Michael Jordan on a list. CLICK HERE.
    • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have the best record in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

    USATSI_17239591_168388303_lowres
    News

    Watch Steph Curry's Ridiculous Pass To Draymond Green

    24 seconds ago
    USATSI_17239597_168388303_lowres
    News

    Watch Steph Curry Get Furious And Receive A Technical Foul

    9 minutes ago
    USATSI_17224866_168388303_lowres
    News

    Watch Brooklyn Nets Fans Boo James Harden In Their Loss To The Phoenix Suns

    47 minutes ago
    USATSI_16841994_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    The Golden State Warriors Have Announced Big News About Klay Thompson

    56 minutes ago
    USATSI_15954056_168388303_lowres
    News

    The Milwaukee Bucks Are Reportedly Signing This Former All-Star

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17135321_168388303_lowres
    Lifestyle

    Check Out Steph Curry And Draymond Green's Pre-Game Outfits

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_17167212_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Devin Booker Tweeted After The Suns Beat The Nets And Knicks In Back-To-Back Nights

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_16911688_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Here's What Ja Morant Tweeted After Getting Injured

    9 hours ago
    USATSI_9146527_168388303_lowres
    News

    Opinion: The Nets Should Trade Kyrie Irving To The Rockets For This Player

    Nov 27, 2021