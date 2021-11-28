Publish date:
Watch Steph Curry's Ridiculous Pass To Draymond Green
Steph Curry had a sensational pass to Draymond Green in the Golden State Warriors win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday.
The Golden State Warriors picked up their 18th win of the season on Sunday in Los Angeles against the Clippers.
After beating the Clippers 105-90 they now have an 18-2 record, which is the best in the entire NBA.
Steph Curry had 33 points, five rebounds and six assists in the game, and one of his passes for a basket was sensational.
The clip of Curry's amazing pass to Draymond Green can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Bleacher Report.
The Warriors look like they are poised to be a contender this season after missing the postseason in each of the last two years.
As for the Clippers, they fell to 11-9 in their first 20 games with the loss on Sunday.
More on the Los Angeles Clippers can be read here.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago and last week against the New York Knicks, he passed Michael Jordan on a list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have the best record in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.