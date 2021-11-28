Watch Steph Curry's Ridiculous Pass To Draymond Green

The Golden State Warriors picked up their 18th win of the season on Sunday in Los Angeles against the Clippers.

After beating the Clippers 105-90 they now have an 18-2 record, which is the best in the entire NBA.

Steph Curry had 33 points, five rebounds and six assists in the game, and one of his passes for a basket was sensational.

The Warriors look like they are poised to be a contender this season after missing the postseason in each of the last two years.

As for the Clippers, they fell to 11-9 in their first 20 games with the loss on Sunday.

