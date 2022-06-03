Skip to main content

VIRAL WATCH: Steph Curry's Ridiculous Move In Game 1 Of The NBA Finals

Steph Curry had an incredible move in Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriros.

The Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics are playing Game 1 of the NBA Finals in California at the Chase Center on Thursday evening, and during the game Steph Curry had an incredible move. 

The play is going viral on Twitter, and an incredible camera angle was shared by the Warriros Twitter account. 

Curry and the Warriors are in the Finals for the sixth time in the last eight years, and if they win the title they will have won four NBA Championships in eight years.  

They had made the Finals five times in a row (and won three titles) before missing the playoffs in each of the last two seasons.  

The Celtics are in the Finals for the first time since the 2010 season when they had Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett on the roster. 

However, they had been in the Conference Finals four out of the last six years, so they have been in the mix but hadn't broken through until this season. 

