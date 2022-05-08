Watch Steph Curry Being Unstoppable In Game 3

Steph Curry had an incredible move to the basket in Game 3 between the Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors.

The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 3 of their second-round playoff series on Saturday evening at Chase Center, and Steph Curry has looked phenomenal.

In the third quarter, Curry had an incredible drive to the basket and finished the layup at the rim.

He has been off from the three-point range, which is rare, but he has made up for it with his impressive attacks to the basket.

The winner of the game will take a 2-1 lead in the series after the teams split the first two games of the series in Memphis.

Game 2 was on Wednesday, so they had a lot of time off in between the two contests.

This is the first time that Curry and the Warriors have been in the postseason since 2019 when they lost to the Toronto Raptors in the NBA Finals.

As for the Grizzlies, they made the NBA Playoffs last year, and finished the season as the second seed in the Western Conference.

