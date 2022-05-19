Dancing Steph?

Steph Curry had an incredible play during Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals between the Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks.

The Golden State Warriors blew out the Dallas Mavericks by a score of 112-87 to take Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals on Wednesday evening at Chase Center in California.

During the game, Steph Curry had an incredible play, and then had an even better celebration.

Curry finished the game with 21 points, 11 rebounds and four assists, and the Warriros now have a 1-0 lead in the series.

Game 2 will be back in California on Friday night.

The Warriors are the third seed in the west, while the Mavs are the fourth seed, so the Warriors have the home-court advantage.

Another huge advantage they had was the fact that they finished up their second-round playoff series last Friday, and the Mavs did not finish their series until Sunday.

The Warriros beat the Denver Nuggets in five games in the first-round, and then beat the Memphis Grizzlies in six games in the second-round.

Meanwhile, the Mavs beat the Utah Jazz in six games, and the Phoenix Suns in seven games.

