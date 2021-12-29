Watch Steph Curry's Absurd Pre-Game Shot

The Golden State Warriors are taking on the Denver Nuggets in San Francisco at Chase Center on Tuesday evening, and before the game Steph Curry did something spectacular.

The three-time MVP hit an unbelievable shot, and the clip of the shot can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Warriors.

Curry and the Warriors defeated the Phoenix Suns in Arizona on Christmas, which gave them the best record in the entire NBA (27-6 in 33 games), and the top seed in the Western Conference over the Suns.

After missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they are now back to being at the top of the NBA standings (they had previously made five straight trips to the NBA Finals and won three titles in that span).

Related stories on NBA basketball