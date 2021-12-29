Steph Curry's Move On Austin Rivers Went Viral

Steph Curry had a sensational move on Austin Rivers during the game between the Denver Nuggets and Golden State Warriors in California on Tuesday evening.

The clip of the highlight can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Warriors on NBCS.

That video clip has over 260,000 views in less than 24 hours.

However, Curry and the Warriors fell 89-86 on their home-court, but even with the loss, they still have the best record in the entire NBA at 27-7.

They are the first seed in the Western Conference with a half-game lead over the Phoenix Suns.

Curry finished the game with 23 points, four rebounds and four assists.

As for the Nuggets, the win advanced them to over .500 on the season at 17-16.

