Watch Steph Curry's Ridiculous Shot

Steph Curry had an unbelievable shot in the game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors in San Francisco at Chase Center on Thursday evening.

The highlight can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Bleacher Report.

Curry has been sensational this season averaging 27.1 points per game on 39.6% shooting from the three-point range.

The two-time MVP could be making a run for his third MVP Award this season.

Not to mention that after missing the postseason for two straight seasons, the Warriors are one of the best teams in the NBA at 26-5 in 31 games.

They are a half-game behind the Phoenix Suns for the top spot in the west, and the best record in the entire NBA.

If they defeat the Grizzlies they will have the best record in the NBA.

