Here's What Steph Curry Said As He Walked Into The Arena Before Game 5

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors are hosting the Boston Celtics for Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday evening, and Curry has arrived at the arena.

"Yes sir, back at home," Curry said as he walked into the arena. "Be nice to get this one, take control of the series, see what happens."

The two-time NBA MVP is coming off dropping 43 points and ten rebounds in Game 4 on Friday night.

The series is tied up at 2-2 after the Warriors won Game by a score of 107-97.

Each team is now 1-1 at home so far in the series.

Game 6 will be back at the TD Garden in Boston on Thursday night.

