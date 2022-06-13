LOOK: Here's What Steph Curry Said As He Walked Into The Arena Before Game 5
Steph Curry has arrived at the Chase Center for Game 5 of the NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics.
Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors are hosting the Boston Celtics for Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday evening, and Curry has arrived at the arena.
"Yes sir, back at home," Curry said as he walked into the arena. "Be nice to get this one, take control of the series, see what happens."
The two-time NBA MVP is coming off dropping 43 points and ten rebounds in Game 4 on Friday night.
The series is tied up at 2-2 after the Warriors won Game by a score of 107-97.
Each team is now 1-1 at home so far in the series.
Game 6 will be back at the TD Garden in Boston on Thursday night.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? The Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ended their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
- COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE.