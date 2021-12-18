Steph Curry's Status For Warriors-Raptors Game

The Golden State Warriors are in Canada to play the Toronto Raptors on Saturday evening, and for the game they will be without their best player.

Steph Curry has been ruled out for rest, and his status can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

The Warriors have the best record in the entire NBA at 24-5 in their first 29 games of the season, and are a half-game in front of the Phoenix Suns for the top seed in the Western Conference.

After making the NBA Finals for five straight seasons, and winning three NBA Championships in that span, the Warriors have missed the playoffs in each of the last two seasons.

However, that drought appears as if it will end this season.

