Publish date:
Steph Curry's Status For Warriors-Raptors Game
Steph Curry has been ruled out for the game between the Golden State Warriors and Toronto Raptors.
The Golden State Warriors are in Canada to play the Toronto Raptors on Saturday evening, and for the game they will be without their best player.
Steph Curry has been ruled out for rest, and his status can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.
The Warriors have the best record in the entire NBA at 24-5 in their first 29 games of the season, and are a half-game in front of the Phoenix Suns for the top seed in the Western Conference.
After making the NBA Finals for five straight seasons, and winning three NBA Championships in that span, the Warriors have missed the playoffs in each of the last two seasons.
However, that drought appears as if it will end this season.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.