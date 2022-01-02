Skip to main content
    January 2, 2022
    Steph Curry Just Broke Another Record
    Steph Curry Just Broke Another Record

    Steph Curry has broken his own NBA record for consecutive games with a made three-pointer during the game between the Golden State Warriors and Utah Jazz on Saturday evening.
    The Golden State Warriors are taking on the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Saturday evening, and during the game Steph Curry broke another NBA record.  

    The two-time MVP hit a three-pointer for his 158th consecutive game, which is a new NBA record.  

    The ironic part is that he broke his own record (see tweet below from the Warriors). 

    The Warriors are off to an incredible start this season at 27-7 in 34 games, which is the best record in the entire NBA.

    After missing the playoffs for each of the last two seasons, they appear as if they will once again be one of the top teams to contend for a title. 

    Prior to missing the postseason for two years, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row, and won three championships. 

