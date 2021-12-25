Publish date:
How Was This Not Called A Foul On Steph Curry's Shot?
Steph Curry nailed a three-pointer in the game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors, and there appeared to be contact made by the defender on the shot.
The Golden State Warriors hosted the Memphis Grizzlies at Chase Center in San Francisco on Thursday evening.
During the game, Steph Curry nailed a tough three-point shot, and the clip of the shot can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Warriors on NBCS.
There appeared to be contact made by Grizzlies defender Dillon Brooks, but no foul was called by the official.
Curry went off for 44 points in the game, and the Warriors picked up a 113-104 win.
They improved to 16-2 in 18 games at home, and are now 26-6 on the season, which is good for the top seed in the west and the best record in the entire NBA.
Meanwhile, the Grizzlies fell to 19-14 on the season.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.