How Was This Not Called A Foul On Steph Curry's Shot?

The Golden State Warriors hosted the Memphis Grizzlies at Chase Center in San Francisco on Thursday evening.

During the game, Steph Curry nailed a tough three-point shot, and the clip of the shot can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Warriors on NBCS.

There appeared to be contact made by Grizzlies defender Dillon Brooks, but no foul was called by the official.

Curry went off for 44 points in the game, and the Warriors picked up a 113-104 win.

They improved to 16-2 in 18 games at home, and are now 26-6 on the season, which is good for the top seed in the west and the best record in the entire NBA.

Meanwhile, the Grizzlies fell to 19-14 on the season.

Related stories on NBA basketball