Steph Curry's Miraculous Shot During Game 4 Of The NBA Finals

The Golden State Warriors are in Boston taking on the Celtics for Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday night, and during the game Steph Curry hit a miraculous shot.

In fact, Curry was probably fouled on the made three-pointer, but no whistle was called.

After he drilled the shot he was irate, because Jayson Tatum had knocked him over.

The Warriors are down 2-1 in the series, so they need a win to tie up the series and avoid falling into a 3-1 hole.

Game 5 of the series will be back in San Francisco, California, at the Chase Center on Monday evening.

