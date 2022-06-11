VIRAL: Steph Curry's Miraculous Shot During Game 4 Of The NBA Finals
Steph Curry hit an incredible shot during Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday night between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics.
The Golden State Warriors are in Boston taking on the Celtics for Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday night, and during the game Steph Curry hit a miraculous shot.
In fact, Curry was probably fouled on the made three-pointer, but no whistle was called.
After he drilled the shot he was irate, because Jayson Tatum had knocked him over.
The Warriors are down 2-1 in the series, so they need a win to tie up the series and avoid falling into a 3-1 hole.
Game 5 of the series will be back in San Francisco, California, at the Chase Center on Monday evening.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? The Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ended their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
- COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE.