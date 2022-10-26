Watch Steph Curry Make This Absurd Shot In Warriors-Suns Game

On Tuesday evening, the Golden State Warriors are playing their fourth game of the season in Arizona against the Phoenix Suns.

The matchup is between two of the best teams in the entire NBA.

During the first quarter, two-time MVP Steph Curry hit a miraculous shot and was subsequently fouled.

Curry banked the shot in, and was fouled by Mikal Bridges as he fell to the floor.

He is always one of the most exciting players in the NBA to watch, because of his ability to shoot, handle and finish.

The former Davidson star is already off to a phenomenal start to the new season leading the team averaging 33.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists per contest.

He's also shooting 44.4% from the three-point range.

The Warriors are currently 2-1 with wins over the Los Angeles Lakers and Sacramento Kings (their one loss came against the Denver Nuggets).

At 34-years-old, he appears to be showing no signs of decline in the way that he has started the new season.

As for the Suns, they enter the game also having a 2-1 record in their first three contests.

They have beaten the Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Clippers, and their one loss came against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Devin Booker has led the way for the Suns averaging 32.0 points per contest on 52.9% shooting from the three-point range.

Last season, the Warriors won the NBA Championship and the Suns had the best record in the league during the regular season.