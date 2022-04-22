Skip to main content

Steph Curry's Final Status For Game 3

Steph Curry is available for Game 3 between the Golden State Warriors and Denver Nuggets, but he will once again come off the bench.

The Golden State Warriors are in Colorado to take on the Denver Nuggets for Game 3 of their first-round playoff series.  

For the game, they will have Steph Curry available, but he will once again come off the bench.   

Curry had been out with a foot injury since March 16, but returned to action in Games 1 and 2. 

He has played well, but come off bench in each of the two games that he has been back. 

The two-time MVP averaged 25.5 points per game this season, and led the entire NBA in makes per game from the three-point range.  

The Warriors are back in the NBA Playoffs for the first time since the 2018-19 season when they made the NBA Finals, but lost to the Toronto Raptors. 

As for the Nuggets, they made the playoffs last season, but got swept in the second-round by the Phoenix Suns. 

Nikola Jokic was the MVP of the 2020-21 NBA season. 

