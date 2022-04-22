Steph Curry's Final Status For Game 3
The Golden State Warriors are in Colorado to take on the Denver Nuggets for Game 3 of their first-round playoff series.
For the game, they will have Steph Curry available, but he will once again come off the bench.
Curry had been out with a foot injury since March 16, but returned to action in Games 1 and 2.
He has played well, but come off bench in each of the two games that he has been back.
The two-time MVP averaged 25.5 points per game this season, and led the entire NBA in makes per game from the three-point range.
The Warriors are back in the NBA Playoffs for the first time since the 2018-19 season when they made the NBA Finals, but lost to the Toronto Raptors.
As for the Nuggets, they made the playoffs last season, but got swept in the second-round by the Phoenix Suns.
Nikola Jokic was the MVP of the 2020-21 NBA season.
