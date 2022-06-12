How Is Steph Curry Doing This?

The 2022 NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors are currently tied up at 2-2, and the series will return to the Chase Center in California for Game 5 on Monday evening.

So far, Steph Curry has been the best player in the entire series, and he is averaging 34.3 points per game in the first four games.

For one, it's phenomenal to average that many points in the Finals, but it's even more impressive that he is doing it against the Celtics.

The defense for the Celtics this season was phenomenal, they were first in opponents points per game (103.9 PPG), and they were also first in opponents field goal percentage (43.5%).

The fact that he has been able to do this to the Celtics over a four game stretch (where they have had ample time to prepare) is something that is deserving of the Finals MVP Award.

