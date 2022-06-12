Skip to main content
How Is Steph Curry Doing This?

How Is Steph Curry Doing This?

Steph Curry is averaging 34.3 points per game in the NBA Finals for the Golden State Warriors against the Boston Celtics. The series is currently tied up at 2-2.

Steph Curry is averaging 34.3 points per game in the NBA Finals for the Golden State Warriors against the Boston Celtics. The series is currently tied up at 2-2.

The 2022 NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors are currently tied up at 2-2, and the series will return to the Chase Center in California for Game 5 on Monday evening. 

So far, Steph Curry has been the best player in the entire series, and he is averaging 34.3 points per game in the first four games.

For one, it's phenomenal to average that many points in the Finals, but it's even more impressive that he is doing it against the Celtics.

The defense for the Celtics this season was phenomenal, they were first in opponents points per game (103.9 PPG), and they were also first in opponents field goal percentage (43.5%). 

The fact that he has been able to do this to the Celtics over a four game stretch (where they have had ample time to prepare) is something that is deserving of the Finals MVP Award. 

  • SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? The Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ended their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_15342844_168388303_lowres
News

How Is Steph Curry Doing This?

By Ben Stinar2 minutes ago
USATSI_15887216_168388303_lowres
News

Steve Kerr's Amazing Viral Quote About Steph Curry After Game 4

By Ben Stinar16 minutes ago
USATSI_17879224_168388303_lowres
News

Current NBA Finals MVP Ladder

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18345192_168388303_lowres
News

Hot Take? Is This Current NBA Star Right About Steph Curry?

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18048019_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: LeBron James Reacts To Basketball Hitting His Maybach

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17966370_168388303_lowres
News

Klay Thompson's Viral Instagram Story Before Game 5

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_17899095_168388303_lowres
Draft

2022 NBA Draft Big Board 4.0 and Top-50 Rankings

By Brett Siegel4 hours ago
USATSI_18513470_168388303_lowres
News

Jayson Tatum's Instagram Story After Game 4

By Ben Stinar18 hours ago
USATSI_18514311_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Steph Curry Said About The Boston Crowd After Game 4

By Ben Stinar19 hours ago