Steph Curry's Unreleased One-Of-A-Kind Shoe For Game 4

Steph Curry is wearing very special shoes for Game 4 between the Golden State Warriros and Memphis Grizzlies.

The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Memphis Grizzlies for Game 4 of their second-round playoff series on Monday night at Chase Center in California, and for the game Steph Curry is wearing special shoes that have never been seen before.

Curry is wearing the shoes in honor of the late Craig Sager and he will auction them off for Sager's charity after the game, according to NBA on TNT.

The Warriors have a 2-1 lead in the series, so a win for the Warriors gives them a commanding 3-1 advantage.

They won Game 3 by a score of 142-112, which was a total blowout, and the only game of the series that had not been within five points.

The Grizzlies also had their best player Ja Morant get injured in Game 3, and he has been ruled out for Game 4 on Monday.

Game 5 will be in Memphis later in the week, so a win for the Grizzlies would tie up the series 2-2 and give them the momentum going back home.

