Skip to main content
Watch Steph Curry Kick A Chair

Watch Steph Curry Kick A Chair

Steph Curry and the Warriors beat the Rockets on Friday night.

Steph Curry and the Warriors beat the Rockets on Friday night.

The Golden State Warriors were coming off of a tough loss at home to a shorthanded Indiana Pacers team on Thursday evening.  

On Friday night, they were hosting the Houston Rockets, who are the worst team in the Western Conference. 

However, the game had been close, and during a timeout Steph Curry kicked a chair.

The video of what happened can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below. 

Ultimately, the Warriors won the game 105-103 on a buzzer beater from Curry. 

The Warriors are the second seed in the Western Conference with a 33-13 record in 46 games, and are 3.0 games behind the Phoenix Suns for the top spot.  

As for the Rockets, they are the 15th seed in the Western Conference with a 14-33 record in 47 games.  

After being a contender for years, they are now in a rebuilding mode.

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17543349_168388303_lowres
News

Watch Steph Curry Kick A Chair In The Rockets-Warriors Game

just now
USATSI_17544189_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What The Owner Of The Brooklyn Nets Tweeted After They Beat The San Antonio Spurs

41 seconds ago
USATSI_17544782_168388303_lowres
News

Steph Curry Did Something He's Never Done In His Career

1 minute ago
USATSI_17544183_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kyrie Irving Said After The Nets Beat The Spurs

3 hours ago
USATSI_17183197_168388303_lowres
News

The New York Knicks Have Waived A Player And Signed A Player

4 hours ago
USATSI_17544781_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Steph Curry Said After His Buzzer Beater

4 hours ago
USATSI_17470072_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Rajon Rondo's Injury Status For Thunder-Cavs Game

5 hours ago
USATSI_17543171_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweeted After The Bucks Beat The Bulls

5 hours ago
USATSI_17119026_168388303_lowres
News

Watch Grayson Allen Get Ejected For Flagrant Foul On Alex Caruso

5 hours ago