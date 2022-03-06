Steph Curry's Circus Shot Is Going Viral

Steph Curry made an incredible shot in Saturday's game between the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers.

The Golden State Warriors are on the road playing the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night, and during the game Steph Curry hit an incredible shot.

Unfortunately, the shot did not count, but the clip is going viral and can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Warriors.

The Warriors have been having an excellent season, but came into the night in a bit of a slump.

They have gone just 3-7 in their last ten games overall, and are currently on a three-game losing streak.

However, they are still the second seed in the Western Conference with a 43-20 record in the 63 games that they have played in so far this season.

They are 8.0 games behind the Phoenix Suns for the top spot in the west.

