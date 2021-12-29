Skip to main content
    December 29, 2021
    Steph Curry Became The First Player In NBA History To Do This
    Steph Curry Became The First Player In NBA History To Do This

    Steph Curry made the 3,000th three-pointer of his career during Tuesday's game between the Denver Nuggets and Golden State Warriors.

    The Golden State Warriors are playing the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday evening in San Francisco at Chase Center, and during the game Steph Curry became the first player in NBA history to make 3,000 three-pointers. 

    The video of him making the three-pointer can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Warriors. 

    Curry recently became the all-time leader in three-pointers when he passed Ray Allen on the all-time list in a game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden earlier in the month. 

    The Warriors came into Tuesday's game against the Nuggets with a 27-6 record, which is the best record in the NBA and good for the top seed in the Western Conference. 

    Meanwhile, the Nuggets were 16-16 in 32 games.  

