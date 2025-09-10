Steph Curry Makes Promise on Life After Playing in NBA
When Stephen Curry retires from playing the game of basketball, you can bet he’ll be around the game one way or another.
Recently, the Golden State Warriors star discussed life after basketball, and he made a promise that no matter what happens, he’ll find a place within the game in another role.
via NBC Sports Bay Area: Whether it's coaching or another role, he says he will find a place in basketball after he is done playing. "I see what these coaches go through in the league, so I understand how hard the job is," Curry said. "For me though, it's about figuring a way to have an influence in the game, to give back to it the way that so many people have poured into me. Whether that's a skill development thing, a consultant thing, I don't know what it is, but I know I'm going to be a part of the game where anybody can reach out to me."
While it’s rare to see some of the NBA’s biggest stars land on the bench to coach players after they wrap up their career, it seems Curry would be open to it. If not that, Curry could be in line for a front office role later on.
Either way, it wouldn’t be surprising to see teams attempt to get creative to lure in the veteran sharpshooter when he decides to hang it up as a player.
Being in the NBA since 2009, the former seventh-overall pick has developed into one of the most notable players of his time. Curry had a lot of doubt surrounding him at first, due to his size and injury concerns early on, but he carved out quite a career for himself.
The 2025-2026 season will be Curry’s 17th season in the NBA. He’s appeared in over 1,000 games, and only came off the bench just six times in his career.
Curry has been a part of 10 playoff runs, with many of them resulting in championship success. When the Warriors won the NBA Finals in 2022, Curry collected his fourth ring and won the NBA Finals MVP once.
Beyond the Finals, Curry’s playing resume includes two MVP awards, 11 All-Star nods, 11 All-NBA nods, and two three-point shooting contest victories.
Since Curry is one of the most respected players in the game, he’ll undoubtedly have the respect of players, coaches, and executives no matter where he goes after playing the game.
The chances of the Warriors having a position ready for him are high, since Curry spent his entire career in Golden State. However, NBA teams should start thinking about how they could utilize Curry beyond his on-court game and consider making a pitch when the 37-year-old calls it a career.