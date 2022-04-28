Here's What Steph Curry Said After The Warriors Eliminated The Nuggets

Steph Curry met with reporters after the Golden State Warriros eliminated the Denver Nuggets from the NBA Playoffs on Wednesday evening.

The Golden State Warriors picked up a 102-98 win on Thursday evening over the Denver Nuggets, which was the first time several things had happened in a while.

Steph Curry returned to the starting lineup for the first time since May 16, and the Warriors won their first playoff series since all the way back in 2019.

Curry played 38 minutes and had 30 points, five rebounds, five assists and two steals.

After the big win, the two-time NBA MVP met with the media.

The Warriors had made five straight trips to the NBA Finals and won three NBA titles from 2015-19, but the last two seasons they had outright missed the playoffs.

One of the biggest reason was they did not have Klay Thompson who had been injured for the last two years, but he returned this year and they once again look like themselves.

As for the Nuggets, they are now 1-8 in the playoffs dating back to when they got swept by Chris Paul, Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns last season.

Nikola Jokic won the 2021 NBA MVP Award and he is once again a finalist to win the trophy this year, but he's been unlucky with injuries to his best teammates and matchups in the playoffs.

